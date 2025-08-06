JSW Cement IPO: Price Band, Financials, Business Outlook, GMP — All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of JSW Cement Ltd., which opens on Thursday, Aug. 7, aims to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore. Bidding will close on Monday, Aug. 11.

Shares will be offered in the range of Rs 139-Rs 147 apiece. JSW Cement aims to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore via a fresh issue, while existing shareholders, including State Bank of India, will sell shares via an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore.

On the upper price band, JSW Cement is valued at Rs 19,564 crore. It will be the sixth company from billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group to be listed on the stock market. The last one was JSW Infrastructure Ltd., which went public in October 2023.

The company will invite institutional bids in the pre-IPO anchor round on Aug. 6.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Aug. 12 and the stock will list on the bourses on Aug. 14.

In August 2024, JSW Cement filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI, and later in September, the regulator kept the company's proposed initial share sale on hold. The go-ahead for the IPO was received in January.