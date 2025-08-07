JSW Cement IPO: GMP Drops To Rs 6 Per Share Ahead Of Launch, Check Key Details

The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 3,600 crore. It's a combination of a fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares, worth Rs 1,600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 13.61 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,000 crore.

JSW Cement IPO price band has been set between Rs 139 and Rs 147 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of a single lot size of 102 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 14,178.

The subscription window for the JSW Cement IPO will close on Aug. 11. The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 12. This will be followed by initiation of refunds to unsuccessful applicants and credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Aug. 13.

Shares of JSW Cement Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 14.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the JSW Cement IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the issue registrar.