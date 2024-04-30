JNK India Shares Debut At 50% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of JNK India Ltd. listed at Rs 621 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 49.6% over their IPO price of Rs 415 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 620, a 49.4% premium.

On the third and final day, investors subscribed to the Rs 649.5 crore initial public offering 28.13 times. Institutional investors led the subscriptions with 75.72 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 23.26 times and retail investors with 4.11 times.

The IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 349.5 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 395–415 per share. JNK had raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial share-sale opening for subscriptions.

For the issue, IIFL Securities Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. were the book-running lead managers.