JNK India Shares Debut At 50% Premium Over IPO Price
The Rs 649.5 crore initial public offering was subscribed 28.13 times on the third and final day.
Shares of JNK India Ltd. listed at Rs 621 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 49.6% over their IPO price of Rs 415 apiece.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 620, a 49.4% premium.
On the third and final day, investors subscribed to the Rs 649.5 crore initial public offering 28.13 times. Institutional investors led the subscriptions with 75.72 times, followed by non-institutional investors with 23.26 times and retail investors with 4.11 times.
The IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 349.5 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 395–415 per share. JNK had raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial share-sale opening for subscriptions.
For the issue, IIFL Securities Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. were the book-running lead managers.
Business
The company is involved in the manufacturing of process-fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces that are required in process industries such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertiliser industries.
The company has completed projects in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal; globally, it has completed projects in Nigeria and Mexico.
The company has also diversified into flares and incinerator systems and has been developing capabilities in the renewable sector with green hydrogen.
The business caters to customers primarily from the oil and gas (99.5% revenue mix), petrochemical (0.04% revenue mix) , fertilisers and other industries.