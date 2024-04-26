JNK India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online

JNK India Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 28.13 times on the third and final day on Thursday. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Institutional Investors subscribed 75.72 times

Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 23.26 times

Retail investors subscribed 4.11 times

The bidding for the IPO started on April 23 and closed on April 25. The IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 349.5 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 395–415 per share.

The allotment for JNK India IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 26.