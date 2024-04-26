JNK India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online
JNK India IPO was subscribed 28.13 times as of 7 p.m. on Thursday.
JNK India Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 28.13 times on the third and final day on Thursday. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Institutional Investors subscribed 75.72 times
Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 23.26 times
Retail investors subscribed 4.11 times
The bidding for the IPO started on April 23 and closed on April 25. The IPO was a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 349.5 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 395–415 per share.
The allotment for JNK India IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 26.
Investors can check the JNK India IPO allotment status on the official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for the issue and on the BSE website.
How to check JNK India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "JNK India Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check JNK India IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "JNK India Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
JNK India IPO Listing Date
The shares of JNK India Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE with an expected listing date of Tuesday, April 30.
JNK India IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, April 23
IPO Close Date: Thursday, April 25
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 26
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 29
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 30
About JNK India Limited
JNK India Limited, founded in 2010, is involved in the manufacturing of process-fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces that are required in process industries such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertiliser industries. The company has completed projects in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal; globally, it has completed projects in Nigeria and Mexico.