Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

Jinkushal Industries Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 25, and was fully subscribed on its first day.

The IPO was booked 5.11 times on Friday with investors bidding for 3,43,12,560 shares against the 67,21,048 on offer.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue remains in the news after a good response from the investors on second day of the bidding.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Jinkushal Industries IPO as subscription enters the final day.