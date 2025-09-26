⁠Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal As Mainboard Issue Gets Fully Subscribed

Jinkushal Industries Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 25 and was fully subscribed on its first day.

The IPO was booked 2.95 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Friday with investors bidding for 1,99,52,280 shares against the 67,21,048 on offer.

The company, an export trading firm specialising in construction machinery, has a presence in over 30 countries, including the UAE, Mexico, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia and the UK.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue continues to be in news after getting fully subscribed on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Jinkushal Industries IPO as subscription enters second day.