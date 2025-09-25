⁠Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP Drops As Issue Opens For Subscription — Check Details

The Jinkushal Industries IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 116.15 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 86 lakh shares, raising Rs 104.54 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares, valued at Rs 11.61 crore.

The IPO has been priced in the band of Rs 115 to Rs 121 per share. The minimum application lot consists of 120 shares, requiring a retail investor to invest Rs 14,520 at the upper end of the price band. For sNIIs, the size is 14 lots, or 1,680 shares, amounting to Rs 2,03,280. Similarly, for bNIIs, it is 69 lots, or 8,280 shares, totalling Rs 10,01,880.

The Jinkushal Industries IPO will close on Monday, Sept. 29. The allotment is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders are expected on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The IPO is tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, Oct. 3.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.