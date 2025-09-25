Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP Drops As Issue Opens For Subscription — Check Details
The Jinkushal Industries IPO will remain open for subscription from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29.
Jinkushal Industries Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, Sept. 25. The company, an export trading firm specialising in construction machinery, has a presence in over 30 countries, including the UAE, Mexico, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia and the UK.
Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Jinkushal Industries IPO ahead of its launch.
Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Jinkushal Industries IPO was Rs 21 as of 10:00 am on Sept. 25, according to InvestorGain. With the upper end of the price band at Rs 121, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 142 (cap price plus today’s GMP), implying a potential gain of around 17.36% per share.
Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP has dropped from Rs 51, recorded on Sept. 23.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Jinkushal Industries IPO Key Details
The Jinkushal Industries IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 116.15 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 86 lakh shares, raising Rs 104.54 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares, valued at Rs 11.61 crore.
The IPO has been priced in the band of Rs 115 to Rs 121 per share. The minimum application lot consists of 120 shares, requiring a retail investor to invest Rs 14,520 at the upper end of the price band. For sNIIs, the size is 14 lots, or 1,680 shares, amounting to Rs 2,03,280. Similarly, for bNIIs, it is 69 lots, or 8,280 shares, totalling Rs 10,01,880.
The Jinkushal Industries IPO will close on Monday, Sept. 29. The allotment is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders are expected on Wednesday, Oct. 1.
The IPO is tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, Oct. 3.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.
Jinkushal Industries: Business And Financials
Founded in November 2007, Jinkushal Industries Ltd. operates in three main areas. It exports customised and modified new construction machines tailored to client needs. It trades used and refurbished machines, offering cost-effective, quality-checked alternatives. The company also sells construction machines under its own brand, HexL.
Use Of Proceeds
Jinkushal Industries Ltd. intends to use the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to meet its working capital needs. In addition, a portion of the funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Financials
Jinkushal Industries Ltd. reported a total income of Rs 385.81 crore for the financial year ending March 31, up from Rs 242.80 crore in the previous year. This marked a 59% increase year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 19.14 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, compared to Rs 18.64 crore, a growth of 3% YoY.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.