Jinkushal Industries IPO Fully Subscribed On Day One — Check Financials, GMP, And Other Details

Business NewsIPOsJinkushal Industries IPO Fully Subscribed On Day One — Check Financials, GMP, And Other Details
25 Sep 2025, 12:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jinkushal Industries, a mainboard IPO, opened for subscription on Thursday. (Photo:&nbsp;Steward Masweneng/Unsplash)</p></div>
Jinkushal Industries, a mainboard IPO, opened for subscription on Thursday. (Photo: Steward Masweneng/Unsplash)
Jinkushal Industries Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed fully on first day.

The company is offering 95.95 lakh shares worth Rs 116.10 crore in the primary markets from Thursday. The book-building issue entails shares worth Rs 104.54 crore as a fresh offer and Rs 11.61 crore as an offer for sale. The face value of each share is Rs 10.

The mainboard IPO will conclude on Monday. Shares of Jinkushal Industries will list on both BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd.

Anil Kumar Jain, Abhinav Jain, and Sandhya Jain are the promoters who are offloading stakes through the IPO.

Jinkushal Industries exports new, customised, used, and refurbished construction machines in global markets. It's the largest non-original equipment manufacturer in construction machinery exports with a 6.9% market share, according to a CareEdge report.

IPO Details 

  • Open date: Sept. 25

  • Close date: Sept. 29

  • Price Band: Rs 115 – 121

  • Tentative Allotment date: Sept. 30

  • Tentative Listing date: Oct 3

  • IPO size: Rs 116.15 crore

  • Minimum bid: Lot size of 120 shares

Jinkushal Industries Financials

Jinkushal Industries reported that its total income was at Rs 3,427.37 crore in the financial year 2025 compared to Rs 2,913.80 crore in the previous financial year, as per information in the red herring prospectus. Ebitda for the period stands at Rs 606.07 crore

Jinkushal Industries reported that its net profit for the financial year 2025 was at Rs 409.24 crore, compared to Rs 328.19 crore in the previous financial year.

Jinkushal Subscription Status

Jinkushal IPO was subscribed 1.06 times as of 12:24 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.01

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.19 times

  • Retail investors: 1.65 times

Jinkushal Industries GMP 

Jinkushal Industries' grey market premium is Rs 21 as of 11:54 a.m., as per data on the Investorgain website. This indicated that the listing price will likely be Rs 142, which implied 17.36% listing gains.

