Jinkushal Industries IPO Day Two — Check Subscription, GMP, Other Details

Jinkushal Industries Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 3.42 times on its second day of bidding.

The company is offering 95.95 lakh shares worth Rs 116.10 crore in the primary markets from Thursday. The book-building issue entails shares worth Rs 104.54 crore as a fresh offer and Rs 11.61 crore as an offer for sale. The face value of each share is Rs 10.

The mainboard IPO will conclude on Monday. Shares of Jinkushal Industries will list on both BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd.

Anil Kumar Jain, Abhinav Jain, and Sandhya Jain are the promoters who are offloading stakes through the IPO.

Jinkushal Industries exports new, customised, used, and refurbished construction machines in global markets. It's the largest non-original equipment manufacturer in construction machinery exports with a 6.9% market share, according to a CareEdge report.