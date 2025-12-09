Jindal Supreme Files IPO Papers; Check Fresh Issue, OFS Details

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. on Tuesday filed preliminary papers to raise funds via initial public offering of shares. The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 1.07 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each and an offer for sale of up to 26.86 lakh shares from promoter group entity VVJ Enterprise Pvt.

The company will utilise as much as Rs 79 crore from the fresh issue to pare debt. As on June 30, 2025, Jindal Supreme had total borrowings of Rs 90 crore on a consolidated basis and accrued interest on borrowings.

The Haryana-based company, founded in 1974, is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of a different range of steel pipes, tubes and catering to the requirements of multiple infrastructure and industrial applications. It has a plant in Hisar with a 25,000 MTPA capacity.

The product portfolio includes Mild Steel (MS) black pipes, tubes, galvanized pipes, metal beam crash barriers, and galvanized iron (GI) tubular poles. These find application in various industry segments like, Water Supply and Plumbing, Infrastructure & Construction, Road & Highways, Bridges, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Agriculture, rural electrification and others.

"In Fiscal 2026, we further diversified into the production of GI tubular poles, which are commonly used for street lighting, electrification projects, and other public utility infrastructure. Over the years, we have expanded our product offerings to tap into emerging opportunities in infrastructure development projects," the DRHP said.

Promoter and Managing Director Abhishek Jindal is the largest shareholder, owning 66.54% equity.

Details regarding issue size, price band, IPO period, minimum investment and others will be release after SEBI approval.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt is the sole merchant banker to the IPO.