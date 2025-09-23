JD Cables IPO GMP Gains Ahead Of Allotment Today: Check Status And Listing Date

The initial public offering of JD Cables received a stellar response, getting subscribed over 118 times on the final day of bidding on Monday. According to the data from BSE, the SME issue saw bids for more than 53.95 crore shares against just 45.35 lakh shares on offer.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 23. JD Cables is likely to debut on the BSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of September 25.

Ahead of the finalisation of the allotment status, the grey market premium for the SME IPO has gained in the last few days.