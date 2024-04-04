Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO which saw an overall subscription of 40.02 times on the last of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 2.32 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 68.93 times, and retail investors subscribed 50.99 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The IPO aims to raise Rs 11.93 crore by offering 16.34 lakh fresh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 70 to Rs 73 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
The allotment for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, April 4.
Investors can check Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select "Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Listing Date
The shares of Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited is set to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, April 8.
Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, March 28
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, April 3
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, April 4
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, April 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, April 5
Listing Date: Monday, April 8