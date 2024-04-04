Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO which saw an overall subscription of 40.02 times on the last of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 2.32 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 68.93 times, and retail investors subscribed 50.99 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The IPO aims to raise Rs 11.93 crore by offering 16.34 lakh fresh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 70 to Rs 73 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.

The allotment for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, April 4.