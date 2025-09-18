Jaro Institute Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 846-890, Issue Opens Sept. 23

Jaro Institute Ltd. has set the price band at Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its initial public offering launching next week. The Rs 450-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crores and an offer for sale of 0.31 crore shares aggregating to Rs 280 crore.

Bidding will start on Sept. 23 and close on Sept. 25. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Sept. 26.

Jaro Institute will list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 30.

The lot size for an application is 16, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,240 based on the upper price band.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is an online higher education company. The company has a pan-India presence of over 22 offices-cum-learning centres across major cities for offline learning, apart from 17 immersive tech studio set-ups in the campuses of various IIMs. It caters to a total of 34 partner institutions, as of March 31, 2025.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company will deploy Rs 81 crore for marketing, brand building and advertising activities, and Rs 45 crore for repaying debt.