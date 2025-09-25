Jaro Institute IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Premium Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jaro Institute, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, will close for subscription today, September 25. The mainboard issue was fully subscribed on Day 2, following a muted response on Day 1 which saw the IPO getting subscribed 0.87 times on Tuesday.

The unlisted shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research have been trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating positive listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for the Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited remains in focus on the final day of bidding.