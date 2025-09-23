Jaro Institute IPO First Day — Check Subscription Status, GMP And Other Details

Jaro Institute of Technology Management And Research IPO was subscribed 0.38 times on the first day so far.

The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares amounting to Rs 170 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares worth Rs 280 crores.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer size. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the offer and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.