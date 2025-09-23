Business NewsIPOsJaro Institute IPO First Day — Check Subscription Status, GMP And Other Details
Jaro Institute IPO First Day — Check Subscription Status, GMP And Other Details

The Jaro Institute was subscribed 0.38 times as of 12:15 p.m., as per BSE data.

23 Sep 2025, 12:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jaro Institute's initial public offer is open for subscription from Tuesday. (Photo: Unseen Studio/Unsplash)</p></div>
Jaro Institute's initial public offer is open for subscription from Tuesday. (Photo: Unseen Studio/Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Jaro Institute of Technology Management And Research IPO was subscribed 0.38 times on the first day so far.

The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares amounting to Rs 170 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares worth Rs 280 crores.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer size. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the offer and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors. 

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ALSO READ

Jaro Institute IPO — Price Band, Issue Details, Financials, Risks And More: Read Anand Rathi's Report
Opinion
Jaro Institute IPO — Price Band, Issue Details, Financials, Risks And More: Read Anand Rathi's Report
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO for marketing, clearing debt and for general corporate purposes.

IPO Details

  • Open date: Sept. 23

  • Close date: Sept. 25

  • Face Value: Rs 10

  • Issue Price: Rs 840-890

  • Lot Size: 16

  • Tentative Allotment date: Sept. 26

  • Tentative Listing date: Sept. 30

  • IPO size: Rs 143 crore

  • Minimum bid: Lot size of 235 shares

Jaro Institute GMP 

The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Institute's grey market premium was at Rs 130 as of 11:36 a.m., as per data on Investorsgain website. The listing price will likely be Rs 1,020 apiece, which implies listing gain of 14.61%.

Jaro Institute IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.38 times as of 12:15 p.m., as per BSE data.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers: Nil

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 1.16 times.

  • Retail Investors: 0.26 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 0.38 times.

About Jaro Institute

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Ltd. is an edtech company that offers higher education solutions. It was founded in 2009.

Financials

The company reported a 36.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 51.67 crore in FY25 from Rs 37.97 crore in FY24. Total income rose 25.4% YoY to Rs 254.02 crore in FY25 from Rs 202.57 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

