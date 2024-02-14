Jana Small Finance Bank Shares Debut At 4.35% Discount Over IPO Price

The shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 396 apiece, with a discount of 4.35% against the issue price of Rs 414 per share.

On the BSE, the shares of the technology products distributor also debuted at discounted price of Rs 396 apiece.

The Rs 570 crore initial public offering was subscribed 18.5 times. Institutional investors led demand (38.75 times), followed by HNIs (25.05 times). The retail basket was subscribed 5.46 times, and the employee portion by 1.95 times.