Jana Small Finance Bank Shares Debut At 4.35% Discount Over IPO Price
On the BSE, the shares of the technology products distributor debuted at Rs 396 apiece, marking a discount of 4.35%.
The shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 396 apiece, with a discount of 4.35% against the issue price of Rs 414 per share.
On the BSE, the shares of the technology products distributor also debuted at discounted price of Rs 396 apiece.
The Rs 570 crore initial public offering was subscribed 18.5 times. Institutional investors led demand (38.75 times), followed by HNIs (25.05 times). The retail basket was subscribed 5.46 times, and the employee portion by 1.95 times.
Jana Small Finance Bank intends to use the money from the fresh issue to augment its core capital to meet future capital requirements and to improve its capital adequacy ratio.
Established in 2006, Jana Small Finance Bank provides loans to MSMEs, term loans to NBFCs, affordable housing loans, gold loans, two-wheeler loans and loan fixed deposits.
The non-banking finance company also offers various unsecured loan products, including individual and micro business loans, allied loans, group loans and micro business loans.