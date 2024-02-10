Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status
On the last day of subscription for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 18.50 times, with institutional investors subscribing 38.75 times, non-institutional investors 25.05 times, retail investors 5.46 times and Employee reserved 1.95 times.
The IPO is a book-built issue, aimed to raise Rs 570.00 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.12 crore shares worth Rs 462.00 crore and an offer for sale of 0.26 crore shares amounting to Rs 108.00 crore. The IPO price band is set at Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share.
Investors will now look forward to the allocation of shares of the Jana SFB IPO, so here's all you need to know.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Jana SFB IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 12, 2024.
Where to check Jana SFB IPO allotment status?
Investors can check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 18.50 times
Institutional investors: 38.75 times
Non-institutional investors: 25.05 times.
Retail investors: 5.46 times.
Employee reserved: 1.95 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 1.83 times
Institutional investors: 0.19 times or 19%.
Non-institutional investors: 3.05 times.
Retail investors: 2.31 times.
Employee reserved: 0.83 times or 83%.
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.88 times
Institutional investors: 0.14 times or 14%.
Non-institutional investors: 1.22 times.
Retail investors: 1.20 times.
Employee Reserved: 0.31 times or 31%.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date
Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, February 14.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14
About Jana SFB
Established in 2006, Jana Small Finance Bank provides loans to MSMEs, term loans to NBFCs, affordable housing loans, gold loans, two-wheeler loans and loan fixed deposits. The non-banking finance company also offers various unsecured loan products, including individual and micro business loans, allied loans, group loans and micro business loans.