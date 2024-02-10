Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 18.50 times, with institutional investors subscribing 38.75 times, non-institutional investors 25.05 times, retail investors 5.46 times and Employee reserved 1.95 times.

The IPO is a book-built issue, aimed to raise Rs 570.00 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.12 crore shares worth Rs 462.00 crore and an offer for sale of 0.26 crore shares amounting to Rs 108.00 crore. The IPO price band is set at Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share.

Investors will now look forward to the allocation of shares of the Jana SFB IPO, so here's all you need to know.