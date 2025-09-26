Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd., which opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, will conclude its subscription process today, on September 26.

The mainboard issue was fully subscribed on Day 2, with investors bidding for 3,89,03,872 shares against the 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.24 times on Thursday.

Amid the decent buzz, the unlisted shares of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting muted listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for Jain Resource Recycling IPO remains in focus on the final day of bidding.