Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Opens Today: Check Latest GMP, Price Band And Other Key Details

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 560.29 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore shares, without any fresh issue component.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 284 to Rs 299. The minimum application size for retail investors is 50 shares, amounting to an investment of at least Rs 14,950 (as per the upper limit of the price band). Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) need to apply for at least 14 lots, or 700 shares, aggregating to Rs 2,09,300, and for big NIIs, the application size is 67 lots, amounting to Rs 10,01,650.

The IPO will remain open for subscription from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22. The share allotment status for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 23. The company will process refunds and initiate transfer of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 24.

Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 25.

The company has proposed to allocate 50% of the net offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated 35% of the net offer, while the remaining 15% will be reserved for NIIs.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the issue registrar.