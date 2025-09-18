Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Opens Today: Check Latest GMP, Price Band And Other Key Details
Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, Sept. 18. The technology services and solutions provider aims to raise Rs 560.29 crore from the primary market through the mainboard issue.
Here are the key details about the IPO for investors interested in bidding for Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd shares.
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO GMP Today
Grey market premium for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO stood at Rs 15 per share at 7:56 a.m. on Sept. 18, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 314 per share, at a premium of 5.02%, compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO Key Details
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 560.29 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.87 crore shares, without any fresh issue component.
The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 284 to Rs 299. The minimum application size for retail investors is 50 shares, amounting to an investment of at least Rs 14,950 (as per the upper limit of the price band). Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) need to apply for at least 14 lots, or 700 shares, aggregating to Rs 2,09,300, and for big NIIs, the application size is 67 lots, amounting to Rs 10,01,650.
The IPO will remain open for subscription from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22. The share allotment status for the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 23. The company will process refunds and initiate transfer of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 24.
Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 25.
The company has proposed to allocate 50% of the net offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated 35% of the net offer, while the remaining 15% will be reserved for NIIs.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the issue registrar.
Use Of Proceeds
As the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any funds from the public offer.
About Ivalue Infosolutions
Incorporated in 2008, Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. is a technology services and solutions provider. The company primarily offers enterprise digital transformation services. It operates in India, SAARC countries and Southeast Asia.
Financials
Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd.’s total income increased to Rs 942.35 crore in FY 2024-25, compared to Rs 795.18 crore in FY 2023-24. The company’s net profit surged to Rs 85.3 crore in FY25 against Rs 70.57 crore in the preceding financial year. Its Ebitda grew to Rs 129.13 crore in FY25 from Rs 11.06 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.