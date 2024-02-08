Italian Edibles IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for the Italian Edibles IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
The subscription period for the Italian Edibles IPO, an SME IPO concluded on February 7, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 154.43 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 177.37 times, and retail investors at 120.62 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com
The IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 26.66 crore, consisting of 39.2 lakh fresh shares. The issue price was set at Rs 68 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2000 shares.
Investors can check the Italian Edibles IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check the Italian Edibles IPO allotment status on the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Choose "Italian Edibles Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN Number.
Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Italian Edibles IPO Listing Date
Shares of Italian Edibles Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, February 12, 2024.
Italian Edibles IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, February 2
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, February 7
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 8
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 9
Listing Date: Monday, February 12
About Italian Edibles Limited
Founded in 2009, Italian Edibles Limited is a company that makes a variety of tasty treats like Rabdi, milk paste, chocolate paste, lollipops, candies, jelly sweets, multigrain puffed buns, and fruit-based products, all sold under the OfCour's brand. They have two factories in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Italian Edibles is known all across India, especially in rural and semi-urban areas of various states. They are also into exports, sending their goodies to countries like Nigeria, Yemen, Senegal, and Sudan.
As of August 31, 2023, some of their customers include Chocolate World, Yuvraj Agency, Bakewell Biscuits Private Limited, R. K. Prabhavati Tarders, Mamta Stores, Ma Laxmi Traders, Suria Distributor, and more. One of their popular products, Jelly Candies, is even sold to Dharpal Premchand Ltd (BABA) Group.