Italian Edibles IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for the Italian Edibles IPO, an SME IPO concluded on February 7, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 154.43 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 177.37 times, and retail investors at 120.62 times, as per the website chittorgarh.com

The IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 26.66 crore, consisting of 39.2 lakh fresh shares. The issue price was set at Rs 68 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2000 shares.

The allotment for the Italian Edibles IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 8, 2024.