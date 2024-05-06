IPO Rush: Nine Issues Worth Rs 6,500 Crore Set to Debut This Week

It's going to be a busy week for the Indian primary market as nine initial public offerings aggregating over Rs 6,500 crore hit the street starting May 6. The week will also see three listings in the small and medium enterprises, or SME, segment.

Three initial public offerings are scheduled to open in the mainboard segment and six in the SME space. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.'s Rs 3,000 crore public issue, set to open on Monday, will lead in terms of issue size, followed by Indegene Ltd. and TBO Tek Ltd.

Storage Technologies and Automation Ltd., Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd., and Amkay Products Ltd., will debut on May 8, while Slone Infosystems Ltd. will hit the street on May 10.