IPOs This Week: KSH International Opens; Wakefit, Nephrocare, ICICI Prudential AMC To List
Five companies are set to make their stock market debut after the end of their IPOs.
The third week of December will have muted activity in India's primary market with only one new mainboard initial public offering hitting Dalal Street. Five companies are set to make their stock market debut after the end of their IPOs.
Here's a quick look at IPOs during Dec. 15 and 19.
KSH International IPO
KSH International Ltd.'s IPO will open for subscription on Dec. 16 and close on Dec. 18. Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 365-Rs 384 per share.
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 290 crore by promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde and Rohit Kushal Hegde.
The lead book running managers for the issue are Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd.
The company will open its anchor book bidding for large institutional investors on Dec.15.
KSH International, a part of the KSH group, commenced its operations in 1981 by manufacturing magnet winding wires in Raigad, Maharashtra, and in the last four decades, diversified its operations to manufacturing various types of standard and specialised magnet winding wires. It markets and sells its products through its brand 'KSH'.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 225.98 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 90.06 crore will be used to set up new machinery for expansion at its Supa facility and purchasing and setting up of new machinery at Chakan, Pune in Maharashtra. The company also plans to use Rs 10.41 crore for setting up of a rooftop solar power plant at its Supa facility and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO
The IPO of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. was subscribed 72% on its first day on Friday. The portion for large institutions was overbooked.
The bidding will continue on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The allotment of shares will be finalised on Dec. 17 and the stock will list on Dec. 19.
The IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.
There is no fresh issue component and all the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling promoter UK-based Prudential Corp.
ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd.
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO status as of Dec. 12:
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 200%
Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 37%
Retail Investors: 21%
Reserved portion for ICICI Bank shareholders: 44%
IPO Listings
Corona Remedies Ltd. and Wakefit Innovations Ltd. will list on the NSE and BSE on Monday, Dec. 15.
Corona Remedies is pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardiology. The issue price will be Rs 1,062. The IPO was subscribed 137 times, led by demand from QIB (279 times), NIIs (209 times) and retail (29 times). The latest grey market premium of Rs 295 per share indicates a listing pop of 28% over IPO price.
Wakefit Innovations is a Indian D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) home and sleep solutions company. The issue price will be Rs 195. The IPO was subscribed 2.5 times. The latest grey market premium of Rs 7 per share indicates a listing gain of 4% over IPO price.
Later on Wednesday, Dec. 17, Park Medi World Ltd. and Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. will make their stock market debut.
The public issue of Park Medi World was subscribed 8.10 times. The issue price will be Rs 162. The latest grey market premium of Rs 7 per share indicates a listing gain of 4% over IPO price.
Nephrocare Health Services' IPO was subscribed 13.96 times, led by QIB demand (27.47 times). The issue price is set at Rs 460. The latest grey market premium of Rs 33 per share indicates a listing pop of 7% over IPO price.