IPOs This Week: KSH International Opens; Wakefit, Nephrocare, ICICI Prudential AMC To List

KSH International Ltd.'s IPO will open for subscription on Dec. 16 and close on Dec. 18. Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 365-Rs 384 per share.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 290 crore by promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde and Rohit Kushal Hegde.

The lead book running managers for the issue are Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd.

The company will open its anchor book bidding for large institutional investors on Dec.15.

KSH International, a part of the KSH group, commenced its operations in 1981 by manufacturing magnet winding wires in Raigad, Maharashtra, and in the last four decades, diversified its operations to manufacturing various types of standard and specialised magnet winding wires. It markets and sells its products through its brand 'KSH'.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 225.98 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 90.06 crore will be used to set up new machinery for expansion at its Supa facility and purchasing and setting up of new machinery at Chakan, Pune in Maharashtra. The company also plans to use Rs 10.41 crore for setting up of a rooftop solar power plant at its Supa facility and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.