IPOs This Week: These 7 IPOs To Kickstart 2024 IPO Calendar; Check Details

IPO 2024: The calendar year 2023 saw a total of 58 mainboard IPOs and 176 SME IPOs, which was the most number of issuances in a year after 63 in 2021.

India recorded the fourth-highest number of initial public offerings in 2023. In 2007, a total of 108 companies raised funds through IPOs and about 66 companies opted for public listing in 2010.

2023 also saw India emerge as the global leader in the number of IPOs in the year. In December alone, more than 12 companies raised Rs 8,900 crore, making it the best month in two years.

So clearly 2023 was the year of IPOs as far the primary markets were concerned.

The year 2024 has so far seen only one mainboard IPO - Jyoti CNC Automation Limited IPO which will be listed to the stock exchanges on January 16. The IPO which was subscribed 38.53 times on the third and final day is looking to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via a fresh issue.

The week will see two more mainboard IPOs open for subscription whereas two SME IPOs will close for subscription on Monday.

Here is the list of IPOs that will either open for subscription or get closed and will soon get listed on the exchanges.