IPOs This Week: These 7 IPOs To Kickstart 2024 IPO Calendar; Check Details
IPO 2024: The calendar year 2023 saw a total of 58 mainboard IPOs and 176 SME IPOs, which was the most number of issuances in a year after 63 in 2021.
India recorded the fourth-highest number of initial public offerings in 2023. In 2007, a total of 108 companies raised funds through IPOs and about 66 companies opted for public listing in 2010.
2023 also saw India emerge as the global leader in the number of IPOs in the year. In December alone, more than 12 companies raised Rs 8,900 crore, making it the best month in two years.
So clearly 2023 was the year of IPOs as far the primary markets were concerned.
The year 2024 has so far seen only one mainboard IPO - Jyoti CNC Automation Limited IPO which will be listed to the stock exchanges on January 16. The IPO which was subscribed 38.53 times on the third and final day is looking to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via a fresh issue.
The week will see two more mainboard IPOs open for subscription whereas two SME IPOs will close for subscription on Monday.
Here is the list of IPOs that will either open for subscription or get closed and will soon get listed on the exchanges.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO
The company launched its initial public offer on January 15 and the maiden share sale will continue till January 17.
The IPO is a pure offer for sale, where promoters and other shareholders will offload up to 2.80 crore shares worth Rs 1,171.6 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 397-418 per share.
The IPO was subscribed 0.54 times, or 54%, as of 5 p.m. on Monday.
EPACK Durable IPO
The mainboard issue will launch its initial public offer on January 19 and the maiden share sale will continue till January 23.
EPACK Durable IPO is a book-built issue that comprises of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.31 crore shares.
EPACK Durable IPO price bands have not been announced yet. Axis Capital Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers of the EPACK Durable IPO.
New Swan Multitech IPO
This SME IPO issue launched its initial public offer on January 11 and the maiden share sale will continue till January 15.
New Swan Multitech IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 33.11 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 50.16 lakh shares. New Swan Multitech IPO price band is set at Rs 62 to Rs 66 per share.
The public issue has already been subscribed 388.23 times in the retail category, 110.69 times in QIB, and 739.72 times in the NII category by 5.47 p.m. on January 15, according to data from Chittorgarh.com.
Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO
This SME IPO issue launched its initial public offer on January 11 and the maiden share sale will continue till January 15.
Australian Premium Solar IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 28.08 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 52 lakh shares. Australian Premium Solar IPO price band is set at Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share.
The public issue has already been subscribed 533.76 times in the retail category, 107.02 times in QIB, and 772.33 times in the NII category by 5.49 p.m. on January 15, according to data from Chittorgarh.com.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO
This SME IPO issue will open for subscription on January 12 and the maiden share sale will close for subscription on January 16.
Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 14.30 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10 lakh shares. Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO price is set at Rs 143 per share.
The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as January 19, 2024. Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Shree Marutinandan Tubes IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.
Maxposure IPO
This SME IPO issue will launch its initial public offer on January 15 and the IPO will close for subscription on January 17.
Maxposure IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 20.26 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.4 lakh shares. Maxposure IPO price band is set at Rs 31 to Rs 33 per share.
The SME IPO will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as January 22, 2024. The minimum lot size for an application is 4000 shares with the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors being Rs 132,000 and for HNI being 2 lots (8,000 shares) amounting to Rs 264,000.
Lawsikho IPO (Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO)
This SME IPO issue will launch its initial public offer on January 19 and the IPO will close for subscription on January 23.
Lawsikho IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 60.16 crores. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 41.37 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 57.92 crores and offer for sale of 1.6 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 2.24 crores.
Lawsikho IPO price band is set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Lawsikho IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.