NDTV ProfitIPOsNorthern Arc Attributes IPO's Success To Consistent Performance
ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Arc Attributes IPO's Success To Consistent Performance

According to CEO Ashish Mehrotra, Northern Arc Capital has demonstrated a resilient and high-quality performance in terms of NIMs.

25 Sep 2024, 09:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Commenting on the successful listing of the shares of Northern Arc Capital, CEO Ashish Mehrotra told NDTV Profit that a business with consistent performance is genuinely exciting. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Commenting on the successful listing of the shares of Northern Arc Capital, CEO Ashish Mehrotra told NDTV Profit that a business with consistent performance is genuinely exciting. (Source: Company website)

The large participation in the initial public offering of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. is an indication of the company’s consistency of performance and the impact it makes, said its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Mehrotra.

Commenting on the successful listing of the shares of Northern Arc Capital, Mehrotra told NDTV Profit that a business with consistent performance is genuinely exciting.

“We have demonstrated with the response we got from the large participation that a business with consistency of performance, and more importantly, commercial viability and the impact it makes, is genuinely exciting and attracts the centre stage of what we do,” he said.

ALSO READ

Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 Crore IPO Gets SEBI Nod, Listing Likely In October
Opinion
Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 Crore IPO Gets SEBI Nod, Listing Likely In October
Read More

Northern Arc Capital's balance sheet has been growing by 31% in the last three years, said Mehrotra.

“We play three sets on the multi-channel, i.e., we lend. We provide placement solutions, which is equal to the amount of lending we do if you compare on an absolute rupee basis. We invest in the funds across the six sectors,” he said.

“We essentially enable the flow of credit to India’s underserved households and businesses. We lend money to the customers and also to our originating partners and use that opportunity to create credit solutions for them to raise more money that in turn creates a fee income for us. We also use our domain expertise to invest again in these six to seven sectors to ensure the seamless flow of credit,” Mehrotra added.

ALSO READ

Western Carriers To Use Rs 165 Crore From IPO Proceeds To Reduce Debt by 75%
Opinion
Western Carriers To Use Rs 165 Crore From IPO Proceeds To Reduce Debt by 75%
Read More

Mehrotra further pointed out that Northern Arc has demonstrated a resilient and high-quality performance in terms of net interest margins, adjusted credit cost and so on.

Shares of Northern Arc Capital debuted on the BSE at Rs 351 apiece, up 33.46% against the issue price of Rs 263 per share.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 350 per share, a 33.08% premium.

Northern Arc Capital IPO was subscribed 110.9 times during the bidding period from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 277 crore.

The company plans to utilise the funds raised via the IPO to address the future capital needs for onwards lending.

ALSO READ

IPO-Bound Oyo's Ebitda Set To Cross Rs 2,000 Crore By FY26, Driven By Motel 6 Acquisition
Opinion
IPO-Bound Oyo's Ebitda Set To Cross Rs 2,000 Crore By FY26, Driven By Motel 6 Acquisition
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT