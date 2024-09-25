Northern Arc Attributes IPO's Success To Consistent Performance

The large participation in the initial public offering of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. is an indication of the company’s consistency of performance and the impact it makes, said its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Mehrotra.

Commenting on the successful listing of the shares of Northern Arc Capital, Mehrotra told NDTV Profit that a business with consistent performance is genuinely exciting.

“We have demonstrated with the response we got from the large participation that a business with consistency of performance, and more importantly, commercial viability and the impact it makes, is genuinely exciting and attracts the centre stage of what we do,” he said.