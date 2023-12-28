IPOs In 2023: Fourth Highest Issuances Ever But Funds Raised Drop — In Charts

India recorded the fourth-highest number of initial public offerings in 2023 as companies rushed to raise capital when the markets scaled new records despite geopolitical tensions and valuation concerns. By value, however, the mop-up fell over the previous year.

The calendar year 2023 saw a total of 58 mainboard IPOs and 176 issuances in the small and medium enterprises, according to data from Chittorgarh.com.

That's the most in a year after 63 in 2021. In 2007, a total of 108 companies raised funds through IPOs and about 66 companies opted for public listing in 2010.

According to a Nov. 1 EY report, India emerged as the global leader in the number of IPOs in the year. In December alone, more than 12 companies raised Rs 8,900 crore, making it the best month in two years.

The total amount raised, however, fell 17% over a year earlier to Rs 49,400 crore as the average ticket size was smaller.

The surge in the number of maiden offers has also triggered concerns if the pace is sustainable. Current IPO valuations appear to be highly stretched according to Dinshaw Irani, chief executive officer of Helios Capital India. "Even a small disappointment in the performance could lead to a significant correction in these stocks," he told NDTV Profit.