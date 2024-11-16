Upcoming IPOs: Zinka Logistics Shares Listing; NTPC Green Energy, C2C Advanced Systems Offers To Open
Zinka Logistics Solutions, with its Rs 1,114.7 crore IPO, is set to list on Nov. 21, while NTPC Green Energy and C2C Advanced Systems launch their maiden offers this week.
India's primary market enters the third week of November with a mildly subdued outlook due to there being three new initial public offerings and one listing.
The companies set to launch their maiden share sales include NTPC Green Energy Ltd., C2C Advanced Systems Ltd., and Lamosaic India Ltd.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. and Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd. are the only mainboard IPOs for the week. NTPC will open on Nov 19. Zinka will list on Nov 21. The other issues set to open this week are C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. and Lamosaic India Ltd. on Nov 22. and Nov 21, respectively, with Onyx Biotec Ltd., Mangal Compusolution Ltd., and Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. closing on Nov 21., Nov 22., and Nov 18, respectively, all of which belong to the small and medium enterprises IPO segment.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd., a renewable energy company, has set the price band for its upcoming initial public offering in the range of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 1,114.7 crore from the book-building issue.
Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 138 shares.
The week will see shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd. debuting on the bourses. The initial public offering of the digital solutions company was subscribed 32% on the second day of bidding on Thursday. Subscription stood at 0.32 times as of 5:00 p.m. Qualified institutional buyers have subscribed 0.26 times.
The grey market premium of Blackbuck was nil as of 18:26 p.m., according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain., showing meager listing gains.
Zinka Logistics' Rs 1,114.7-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 565 crore, amounting to Rs 1,115 crore.
Along with Zinka Logistics, shares of Onyx Biotec Ltd., Mangal Compusolution Ltd., and Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. will also list on the exchanges this week.