Upcoming IPOs: Zinka Logistics Shares Listing; NTPC Green Energy, C2C Advanced Systems Offers To Open

India's primary market enters the third week of November with a mildly subdued outlook due to there being three new initial public offerings and one listing.

The companies set to launch their maiden share sales include NTPC Green Energy Ltd., C2C Advanced Systems Ltd., and Lamosaic India Ltd.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. and Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd. are the only mainboard IPOs for the week. NTPC will open on Nov 19. Zinka will list on Nov 21. The other issues set to open this week are C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. and Lamosaic India Ltd. on Nov 22. and Nov 21, respectively, with Onyx Biotec Ltd., Mangal Compusolution Ltd., and Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd. closing on Nov 21., Nov 22., and Nov 18, respectively, all of which belong to the small and medium enterprises IPO segment.