IPO Tracker: Two Mainboard IPOs, Eight SME IPOs To Hit The D-Street This Week

Business NewsIPOsIPO Tracker: Two Mainboard IPOs, Eight SME IPOs To Hit The D-Street This Week
Among mainboard IPOs, Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare and Gem Aromatics are going to open their IPOs this week.

24 Aug 2025, 08:12 AM IST i
IPOs this week (Image: Unsplash)
The primary markets will see two mainboard initial public offerings and eight small and medium enterprises IPOs this week.

Among mainboard IPOs, Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare and Gem Aromatics are going to open their IPOs this week. Find out more details below.

Mainboard IPOs

Vikran Engineering IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 26

  • IPO closes: Aug. 29

  • Issue size: 7.9 crore shares

  • Total issue worth: Rs 772 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 3

  • Face value: Rs 1 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Anlon Healthcare IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 26

  • IPO closes: Aug. 29

  • Issue size: 1.33 crore shares

  • Total issue worth: Rs 121.03 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 3

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE SME

SME IPOs

NIS Management IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 25

  • IPO closes: Aug. 28

  • Issue size: 54.06 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 60.01 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 29

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 2

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Globtier Infotech IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 25

  • IPO closes: Aug. 28

  • Issue size: 43.12 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 31.05 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 29

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 2

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE SME

Current Infraprojects IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 26

  • IPO closes: Aug. 29

  • Issue size: 52.25 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 41.80 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 3

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: NSE SME

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 26

  • IPO closes: Aug. 29

  • Issue size: 47.16 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 35.38 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 3

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: NSE SME

Oval Projects Engineering IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 28

  • IPO closes: Sept. 1

  • Issue size: 54.99 lakh shares

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 2

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 4

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE SME

Abril Paper Tech IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 29

  • IPO closes: Sept. 2

  • Issue size: 22 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 13.42 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 3

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 5

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Fixed Price IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE SME

Sugs Lloyd IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 29

  • IPO closes: Sept. 2

  • Issue size: 69.64 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 85.66 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 3

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 5

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE SME

Snehaa Organics IPO

  • IPO opens: Aug. 29

  • IPO closes: Sept. 2

  • Issue size: 26.79 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 32.68 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Sept. 3

  • Tentative listing date: Sept. 5

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: NSE SME

