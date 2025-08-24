IPO Tracker: Two Mainboard IPOs, Eight SME IPOs To Hit The D-Street This Week
Among mainboard IPOs, Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare and Gem Aromatics are going to open their IPOs this week. Find out more details below.
Mainboard IPOs
Vikran Engineering IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 26
IPO closes: Aug. 29
Issue size: 7.9 crore shares
Total issue worth: Rs 772 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1
Tentative listing date: Sept. 3
Face value: Rs 1 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Anlon Healthcare IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 26
IPO closes: Aug. 29
Issue size: 1.33 crore shares
Total issue worth: Rs 121.03 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1
Tentative listing date: Sept. 3
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE SME
SME IPOs
NIS Management IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 25
IPO closes: Aug. 28
Issue size: 54.06 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 60.01 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 29
Tentative listing date: Sept. 2
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Globtier Infotech IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 25
IPO closes: Aug. 28
Issue size: 43.12 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 31.05 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 29
Tentative listing date: Sept. 2
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE SME
Current Infraprojects IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 26
IPO closes: Aug. 29
Issue size: 52.25 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 41.80 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1
Tentative listing date: Sept. 3
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: NSE SME
Sattva Engineering Construction IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 26
IPO closes: Aug. 29
Issue size: 47.16 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 35.38 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 1
Tentative listing date: Sept. 3
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: NSE SME
Oval Projects Engineering IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 28
IPO closes: Sept. 1
Issue size: 54.99 lakh shares
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 2
Tentative listing date: Sept. 4
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE SME
Abril Paper Tech IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 29
IPO closes: Sept. 2
Issue size: 22 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 13.42 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 3
Tentative listing date: Sept. 5
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Fixed Price IPO
Listing platform: BSE SME
Sugs Lloyd IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 29
IPO closes: Sept. 2
Issue size: 69.64 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 85.66 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 3
Tentative listing date: Sept. 5
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE SME
Snehaa Organics IPO
IPO opens: Aug. 29
IPO closes: Sept. 2
Issue size: 26.79 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 32.68 crore
Tentative allotment date: Sept. 3
Tentative listing date: Sept. 5
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: NSE SME