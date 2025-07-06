IPO Tracker: Six Fresh Issues, Four Listings To Hit Markets This Week

The week ahead will feature a moderate influx of intial public offerings with seven fresh issues and four new listings to debut on the NSE Nifty 50 after the stock market indices broke their two-day losing streak to close higher on Friday.

The IPO market is anticipated to see middling activity in comparison to last weeks rush of activity with nine IPOs, two mainboard IPOs and seven small and medium enterprise IPOs, and four listings scheduled for the week ending July 11.

The mainboard segment will see Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. and Travel Food Services Ltd., open their public issues on July 10 and July 7.