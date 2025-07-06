IPO Tracker: Six Fresh Issues, Four Listings To Hit Markets This Week
The IPO market will have nine IPOs, two mainboard IPOs and seven small and medium enterprise IPOs, and four listings scheduled for the week ending July 11.
The week ahead will feature a moderate influx of intial public offerings with seven fresh issues and four new listings to debut on the NSE Nifty 50 after the stock market indices broke their two-day losing streak to close higher on Friday.
The IPO market is anticipated to see middling activity in comparison to last weeks rush of activity with nine IPOs, two mainboard IPOs and seven small and medium enterprise IPOs, and four listings scheduled for the week ending July 11.
The mainboard segment will see Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. and Travel Food Services Ltd., open their public issues on July 10 and July 7.
Mainboard IPO: Smartworks Coworking Spaces And Travel Food Services
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO
IPO opens: July 10
IPO closes: July 14
Issue size: 33.7 lakh shares
Fresh issue: Rs 445 crore
Tentative allotment date: July 15
Tentative listing date: July 17
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
About Smartworks Coworking Spaces
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. provides customized, fully serviced, tech-enabled office solutions. The company offers aesthetic designs and essential amenities, serving mid-to-large enterprises including Indian corporates, MNCs, and startups. These modern campuses include cafeterias, gyms, crèches, and medical centers.
As of March 31, 2025, the company served 738 clients and had 152,619 seats. Currently, it serves 728 clients with 169,541 seats; 12,044 of these seats remain unoccupied.
Travel Food Services IPO
IPO opens: July 7
IPO closes: July 9
Issue size: 1.81 crore shares
Tentative allotment date: July 10
Tentative listing date: July 14
Face value: Rs 1 per share
Employee Discount: Rs 104
Lot size: 13 shares
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
About Travel Food Services
Travel Food Services Limited operates airport quick-service restaurants and lounges in India and Malaysia. As of June 30, 2024, the company runs 397 airport QSRs across both countries, utilizing a portfolio of 117 partner and in-house food and beverage brands.
The company's airport QSRs offer diverse F&B concepts, cuisines, brands, and formats. They adapt these offerings to meet travelers' demand for speed and convenience.
Travel Food Services' lounge business manages designated areas within airport terminals. These lounges primarily serve first and business-class passengers, airline loyalty program members, and select credit and debit card holders, along with other loyalty program members.
As of June 30, 2024, the company's airport QSR and lounge businesses operate in 14 Indian airports and three Malaysian airports. These include the Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai airports.
Asston Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will open its issue on July 9 and close on July 11. The price band is set between Rs 115 and Rs 123 per share, with an issue size of Rs 28 crore. Allotment is expected by July 14 and listing on July 16.
GLEN Industries IPO will be open from July 8 to July 10 with a price band of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share, with an issue size of Rs 63 crore. The allotment is slated for July 11 and listing on July 15.
Smarten Power Systems IPO will be open from July 7 to July 9 and is priced at Rs 100 per share. This is for an issue size of Rs 50 crore. Allotment will be on July 10, and listing on July 14.
Chemkart India IPO will be open from July 7 to July 9, priced at Rs 236-248 per share. The issue size is Rs 80 crore, the allotment is expected on July 10, and listing is on July 14.
Companies To Make Market Debut
Vandan Foods Ltd.,Cedaar Textile Ltd., Pushpa Jewellers Ltd., and Silky Overseas Ltd. will list on July 7.