Groww, Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More

At the upper price band, the company is valued at 33.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalization of Rs 6,17,360 million. Groww seeks to strengthen its pan-India brand by focusing on trust, transparency, and financial inclusion while expanding its customer base organically through word-ofmouth and operating leverage.

The company also plans to diversify its product suite with offerings like MTF, commodity derivatives, API trading, wealth management, LAS, and Bonds to enhance engagement, wallet share, and AARPU.

Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term.”