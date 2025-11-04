Business NewsIPOsGroww, Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More
Groww, Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More

IPO LIVE: Groww IPO Opens, Lenskart IPO Closes. Track live subscription data, Grey Market Premium (GMP), and all the action for both mega issues.

04 Nov 2025, 11:23 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Groww And Lenskart IPOs In Focus On Tuesday. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Groww And Lenskart IPOs In Focus On Tuesday. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
It's a big day for IPO investors, with two big companies in focus: Groww and Lenskart. The parent company of Groww, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, is launching its Rs 6,632 crore issue in a price band of Rs 95-100 per share. All eyes will be on the first-day bidding momentum, especially from retail investors. The action doesn't stop there, as it is also the third and final day for Lenskart's Rs 7,278 crore IPO. The subscription window for the eyewear retailer closes this evening.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Subscription Update

The Lenskart IPO has been subscribed 3.02x as of 11.21 a.m.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.65x

  • Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 4.83x

  • Retail Individual Investors: 4.37x


Groww IPO Live Updates: Subscription Update

The Groww IPO has been subscribed 16% as of 11.21 a.m.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil

  • Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 15%

  • Retail Individual Investors: 64%


Groww IPO Live Updates: Anand Rathi's View

At the upper price band, the company is valued at 33.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalization of Rs 6,17,360 million. Groww seeks to strengthen its pan-India brand by focusing on trust, transparency, and financial inclusion while expanding its customer base organically through word-ofmouth and operating leverage.

The company also plans to diversify its product suite with offerings like MTF, commodity derivatives, API trading, wealth management, LAS, and Bonds to enhance engagement, wallet share, and AARPU.

Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term.”

Groww IPO Live Updates: First 15 Minutes

The Groww IPO has been subscribed 3% so far in the first 15 minutes of launch.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil

  • Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 3%

  • Retail Individual Investors: 12%


Groww IPO Live Updates: Key Details

  • Dates: Nov. 4-7

  • Price Band: Rs 95-100 per share

  • Lot Size: 150 per lot

  • Issue size: Rs 6,632.30 crore

  • Fresh issue: Rs 1,060 crore

  • OFS: Rs 5,572.30 crore

  • Indicated Valuation: Rs 92,074 crore

  • Date of allotment: Nov. 10

  • Credit To Demat: Nov. 11

  • Listing Date: Nov. 12




