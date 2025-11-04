Groww, Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More
IPO LIVE: Groww IPO Opens, Lenskart IPO Closes. Track live subscription data, Grey Market Premium (GMP), and all the action for both mega issues.
Lenskart IPO Live Updates: Subscription Update
The Lenskart IPO has been subscribed 3.02x as of 11.21 a.m.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.65x
Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 4.83x
Retail Individual Investors: 4.37x
Groww IPO Live Updates: Subscription Update
The Groww IPO has been subscribed 16% as of 11.21 a.m.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil
Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 15%
Retail Individual Investors: 64%
Groww IPO Live Updates: Anand Rathi's View
At the upper price band, the company is valued at 33.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalization of Rs 6,17,360 million. Groww seeks to strengthen its pan-India brand by focusing on trust, transparency, and financial inclusion while expanding its customer base organically through word-ofmouth and operating leverage.
The company also plans to diversify its product suite with offerings like MTF, commodity derivatives, API trading, wealth management, LAS, and Bonds to enhance engagement, wallet share, and AARPU.
Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term.”
Groww IPO Live Updates: First 15 Minutes
The Groww IPO has been subscribed 3% so far in the first 15 minutes of launch.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil
Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 3%
Retail Individual Investors: 12%
Groww IPO Live Updates: Key Details
Dates: Nov. 4-7
Price Band: Rs 95-100 per share
Lot Size: 150 per lot
Issue size: Rs 6,632.30 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 1,060 crore
OFS: Rs 5,572.30 crore
Indicated Valuation: Rs 92,074 crore
Date of allotment: Nov. 10
Credit To Demat: Nov. 11
Listing Date: Nov. 12