IPO Season To Take A Pause Until FIIs Come Back And Retail Is Re-Energised

It looks as if India is taking a break from its second most favourite sport— IPO flipping. Starting mid-October, a very visible fatigue has set into retail as well as overall subscriptions of initial public offers. With markets turning volatile, IPO investors might take in a breather too, as listing gains have turned slim.

This is bad news for flip investors who apply in large numbers for a new issue, and if allotted via lottery, sell on the first few days. The regulator has also reduced the time lag between application, allotment and listing. As the funds used to apply for an IPO comes back to hands quicker, it’s a good game to recycle money. This game, however, hinges on listing day gains. The recent news has not been encouraging.

Recently listed Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. gave no listing day gains. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. saw stock dive by 12% below its issue price on day one. While Swiggy IPO gained on the later hours of listing day, many others like Sagility India Pvt., Deepak Builders & Engineers Ltd. and even Hyundai Motors India Ltd. saw negative listing day gains.

That’s a far cry from the good days that IPO flippers have seen. Waree Energy Ltd. saw listing day gains of 55%, while KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. saw investor money double on listing day. Around the same time last year, IPOs like Tata Technologies Ltd. and Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. gave stellar returns of 163% and 193%, respectively. As of fiscal 2024, the average listing gains of IPOs were 29%, as per PrimeDatabase.