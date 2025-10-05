IPO Rush: Tata Capital To LG Electronics— Five New Public Issues, 24 Listings In Store This Week

Tata Capital’s Rs 15,511.87 crore IPO opens Oct 6 and closes Oct. 8, with a price band of Rs 310-326 per share. The issue has already raised Rs 4,642 crore from 135 anchor investors, led by LIC. Shares are expected to list on Oct 13.

LG Electronics India, meanwhile, will launch its Rs 11,607.01 crore issue on Oct. 7, with bids open till Oct. 9 in the range of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share. The listing is expected on Oct.14.

Among others, Anantam Highways Trust InvIT is aiming to raise Rs 400 crore between Oct. 7 and 9, while Mittal Sections will open its Rs 52.91 crore SME issue on Oct. 7.

Finally, Rubicon Research will launch its Rs 1,377.50 crore IPO from Oct. 9 to 13.

Apart from the new IPOs, four public issues remain open for subscription, including WeWork India Management, which opened on Oct. 3 to a tepid 4% subscription so far.

DSM Fresh Foods, Greenleaf Envirotech, and Shlokka Dyes are also set to close on Oct. 6.