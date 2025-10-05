IPO Rush: Tata Capital To LG Electronics— Five New Public Issues, 24 Listings In Store This Week

Business NewsIPOsIPO Rush: Tata Capital To LG Electronics— Five New Public Issues, 24 Listings In Store This Week
IPO Rush: All eyes will be on the much-awaited initial public offering of Tata Capital and LG Electronicss India, with both the issues opening in the first half of the week.

IPO Rush: A big week for IPOs with LG Electronics and Tata Capital in focus. (Photo: Unsplash)
It will be yet another exciting week for the primary market, with five new public issues opening for subscription, looking to raise over Rs 28,000 crore and as many as 24 companies are slated to make their stock market debut.

All eyes will be on the much-awaited initial public offering of Tata Capital and LG Electronicss India, with both the issues opening in the first half of the week.

New IPOs To Watch

Tata Capital’s Rs 15,511.87 crore IPO opens Oct 6 and closes Oct. 8, with a price band of Rs 310-326 per share. The issue has already raised Rs 4,642 crore from 135 anchor investors, led by LIC. Shares are expected to list on Oct 13.

LG Electronics India, meanwhile, will launch its Rs 11,607.01 crore issue on Oct. 7, with bids open till Oct. 9 in the range of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share. The listing is expected on Oct.14.

Among others, Anantam Highways Trust InvIT is aiming to raise Rs 400 crore between Oct. 7 and 9, while Mittal Sections will open its Rs 52.91 crore SME issue on Oct. 7.

Finally, Rubicon Research will launch its Rs 1,377.50 crore IPO from Oct. 9 to 13.

Apart from the new IPOs, four public issues remain open for subscription, including WeWork India Management, which opened on Oct. 3 to a tepid 4% subscription so far.

DSM Fresh Foods, Greenleaf Envirotech, and Shlokka Dyes are also set to close on Oct. 6.

Listings Gallore

As part of the IPO frenzy investors witnessed last week, this coming week will see at least 24 listings on the stock market.

Pace Digitek will debut on Oct. 6 in the mainboard segment, alongside several SME listings, including Bhavik Enterprises and MPK Steels. DSM Fresh Foods will make its market debut on Oct. 9.

