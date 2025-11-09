IPO Rush: PhysicsWallah, Three Other Mainboard Issues To Open This Week; Groww Listing In Focus

Business NewsIPOsIPO Rush: PhysicsWallah, Three Other Mainboard Issues To Open This Week; Groww Listing In Focus
IPO Rush: Primary market will be buzzing with activity this week with four mainboard initial public offers and three listings. Two SME IPOs will also open for subscription.

09 Nov 2025, 09:40 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
IPO Rush
IPO Rush: This week has more mainboard IPOs compared to SME IPOs. Six listings are in focus include both mainboard and SMEs companies.(Photo: Pexels)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

PhysicsWallah Ltd., Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. and Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd are the four mainboard initial public offers going to open for subscription. Apart from these, in the small, medium, and micro segments, two IPOs will open for subscription.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Groww's parent, Lenskart Solutions Ltd., and Pine Labs Ltd. listings will take place in this week. In the SME segment, Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd., Finbud Financial Services Ltd., Shining Tools Ltd., and Curis Lifesciences Ltd. companies will get listed on exchanges.

PhysicsWallah IPO Details

  • Fresh issue: Rs 3,100 crore

  • Offer for sales: Rs 380 crore

  • Price band: Rs 103–109 apiece

  • Empolyee Discount: Rs 10

  • Lot size: 137

  • Issue Type: Book-building IPO

  • Open Date: Nov 11

  • Close Date: Nov 13

  • Tentative Allotment: Nov 14

  • Tentative Listing: Nov 18

  • Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Details

  • Fresh issue: Rs 2,143.86 crore

  • Offer for sales: Rs 756.14 crore

  • Price band: Rs 206–207 apiece

  • Lot size: 69

  • Open Date: Nov 11

  • Close Date: Nov 13

  • Issue Type: Book-building IPO

  • Tentative Allotment: Nov 14

  • Tentative Listing: Nov 18

  • Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Details

  • Offer for sales: Rs 3,600crore

  • Price band: Rs 378–397 apiece

  • Lot size: 37

  • Open Date: Nov 12

  • Close Date: Nov 14

  • Issue Type: Book-building IPO

  • Tentative Allotment: Nov 17

  • Tentative Listing: Nov 19

  • Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange

SME IPOs: Mahamaya Lifesciences, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution

  • Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. initial public offer open for subscription on Nov 11 and close on Nov 13. The total issue size is Rs 70.44 crore. Out of the total issue, Rs 3.53 crore is reserved for market maker Mansi Share & Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd. The IPO consists of Rs 6.16 crore offer for sale. The tentative allotment date for the issue is Nov 14 and listing is on Nov 18.

  • Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. IPO will open for subscription on Nov 11 and close on Nov 12. The total issue is worth Rs 69.84 crore. Out of its total issue, Rs 3.50 crore is reserved for market maker Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd. The IPO includes OFS worth Rs 10.50 crore. The tentative allotment date is Nov 14 and tentative listing is on Nov 18.t

Market maker is usually a registered broker who continuously buys and sells particular securities at specific prices in stock markest to provide the required liquidity for thinly traded stock.

