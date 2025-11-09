IPO Rush: PhysicsWallah, Three Other Mainboard Issues To Open This Week; Groww Listing In Focus
IPO Rush: Primary market will be buzzing with activity this week with four mainboard initial public offers and three listings. Two SME IPOs will also open for subscription.
PhysicsWallah Ltd., Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. and Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd are the four mainboard initial public offers going to open for subscription. Apart from these, in the small, medium, and micro segments, two IPOs will open for subscription.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Groww's parent, Lenskart Solutions Ltd., and Pine Labs Ltd. listings will take place in this week. In the SME segment, Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd., Finbud Financial Services Ltd., Shining Tools Ltd., and Curis Lifesciences Ltd. companies will get listed on exchanges.
PhysicsWallah IPO Details
Fresh issue: Rs 3,100 crore
Offer for sales: Rs 380 crore
Price band: Rs 103–109 apiece
Empolyee Discount: Rs 10
Lot size: 137
Issue Type: Book-building IPO
Open Date: Nov 11
Close Date: Nov 13
Tentative Allotment: Nov 14
Tentative Listing: Nov 18
Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Details
Fresh issue: Rs 2,143.86 crore
Offer for sales: Rs 756.14 crore
Price band: Rs 206–207 apiece
Lot size: 69
Open Date: Nov 11
Close Date: Nov 13
Issue Type: Book-building IPO
Tentative Allotment: Nov 14
Tentative Listing: Nov 18
Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange
Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Details
Offer for sales: Rs 3,600crore
Price band: Rs 378–397 apiece
Lot size: 37
Open Date: Nov 12
Close Date: Nov 14
Issue Type: Book-building IPO
Tentative Allotment: Nov 17
Tentative Listing: Nov 19
Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange
SME IPOs: Mahamaya Lifesciences, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. initial public offer open for subscription on Nov 11 and close on Nov 13. The total issue size is Rs 70.44 crore. Out of the total issue, Rs 3.53 crore is reserved for market maker Mansi Share & Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd. The IPO consists of Rs 6.16 crore offer for sale. The tentative allotment date for the issue is Nov 14 and listing is on Nov 18.
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. IPO will open for subscription on Nov 11 and close on Nov 12. The total issue is worth Rs 69.84 crore. Out of its total issue, Rs 3.50 crore is reserved for market maker Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd. The IPO includes OFS worth Rs 10.50 crore. The tentative allotment date is Nov 14 and tentative listing is on Nov 18.t
Market maker is usually a registered broker who continuously buys and sells particular securities at specific prices in stock markest to provide the required liquidity for thinly traded stock.