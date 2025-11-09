IPO Rush: PhysicsWallah, Three Other Mainboard Issues To Open This Week; Groww Listing In Focus

PhysicsWallah Ltd., Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. and Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd are the four mainboard initial public offers going to open for subscription. Apart from these, in the small, medium, and micro segments, two IPOs will open for subscription.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Groww's parent, Lenskart Solutions Ltd., and Pine Labs Ltd. listings will take place in this week. In the SME segment, Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd., Finbud Financial Services Ltd., Shining Tools Ltd., and Curis Lifesciences Ltd. companies will get listed on exchanges.