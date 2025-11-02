IPO Rush: Groww, Three SME Issues To Open For Bidding This Week; Two Listings In Focus

Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offer is at the centre this week. The company, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, is set to offer a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,060 crore, as well as Rs 55.72 offer for sale.

Apart from the Groww IPO, there is no mainboard IPO scheduled for this week. Nevertheless, market participants will see listings of the two mainboard companies: Orkla India Ltd., Studds Accessories Ltd.

LensKart Solutions IPO, opened for subscription on Friday, will conclude its subscription on Nov 4.