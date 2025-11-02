Business NewsIPOsIPO Rush: Groww, Three SME Issues To Open For Bidding This Week; Two Listings In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

IPO Rush: Groww, Three SME Issues To Open For Bidding This Week; Two Listings In Focus

IPO Rush: LensKart Solutions IPO, opened for subscription on Friday, will conclude its subscription on Nov 4.

02 Nov 2025, 09:02 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
IPO Rush
IPO Rush: Apart from the Groww IPO, there is no mainboard IPO scheduled for this week. (Image: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offer is at the centre this week. The company, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, is set to offer a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,060 crore, as well as Rs 55.72 offer for sale.

Apart from the Groww IPO, there is no mainboard IPO scheduled for this week. Nevertheless, market participants will see listings of the two mainboard companies: Orkla India Ltd., Studds Accessories Ltd.

LensKart Solutions IPO, opened for subscription on Friday, will conclude its subscription on Nov 4.

Groww IPO Details

  • Fresh issue: Rs 1,060 crore

  • Offer for sales: Rs 55.72 crore

  • Price band: Rs 95–100 apiece

  • Lot size: 150

  • Issue Type: Book-building IPO

  • Tentative Allotment: Nov 10

  • Tentative Listing: Nov 12

  • Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange

ALSO READ

Groww IPO: Microsoft CEO-Backed Firm Files Updated DRHP; Eyes Fresh Issue Worth Rs 1,060 Crore
Opinion
Groww IPO: Microsoft CEO-Backed Firm Files Updated DRHP; Eyes Fresh Issue Worth Rs 1,060 Crore
Read More

SME IPOs 

In the small-medium enterprise segment, Sreeji Global FMCG Ltd., Finbud Financial Services Ltd., Curis Lifesciences Ltd.'s IPOs will open for subscription.

Sreeji Global FMCG Ltd.'s IPO is opening for subscription on Nov 4 and close on Nov 7. The total issue is worth Rs 85 crore. The price band for the issue is Rs 120 to Rs 125 apiece. The tentative allotment date is Nov 10 and tentative listing is on Nov 12.

Finbud Financial Services Ltd.'s Rs 71.68-crore IPO will open on Nov 6 and close on Nov 10. The price band for the IPO is Rs 140–142 apiece. The tentative allotment date is Nov 11 and tentative listing is on Nov 13.

Curis Lifesciences Ltd.'s IPO will open for subscription on Nov 7 and conclude on Nov 11. The tentative listing is on Nov 14 and tentative allotment is on Nov 12. The total worth of the offering is Rs 27.52 crore. The price band for the issue is Rs 120–128 apiece.

ALSO READ

Lenskart IPO Opens: Should You Apply? Check Issue And Other Key Details —Read HDFC Securities Report
Opinion
Lenskart IPO Opens: Should You Apply? Check Issue And Other Key Details —Read HDFC Securities Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT