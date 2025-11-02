IPO Rush: Groww, Three SME Issues To Open For Bidding This Week; Two Listings In Focus
Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offer is at the centre this week. The company, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, is set to offer a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,060 crore, as well as Rs 55.72 offer for sale.
Apart from the Groww IPO, there is no mainboard IPO scheduled for this week. Nevertheless, market participants will see listings of the two mainboard companies: Orkla India Ltd., Studds Accessories Ltd.
LensKart Solutions IPO, opened for subscription on Friday, will conclude its subscription on Nov 4.
Groww IPO Details
Fresh issue: Rs 1,060 crore
Offer for sales: Rs 55.72 crore
Price band: Rs 95–100 apiece
Lot size: 150
Issue Type: Book-building IPO
Tentative Allotment: Nov 10
Tentative Listing: Nov 12
Listing At: BSE, National Stock Exchange
SME IPOs
In the small-medium enterprise segment, Sreeji Global FMCG Ltd., Finbud Financial Services Ltd., Curis Lifesciences Ltd.'s IPOs will open for subscription.
Sreeji Global FMCG Ltd.'s IPO is opening for subscription on Nov 4 and close on Nov 7. The total issue is worth Rs 85 crore. The price band for the issue is Rs 120 to Rs 125 apiece. The tentative allotment date is Nov 10 and tentative listing is on Nov 12.
Finbud Financial Services Ltd.'s Rs 71.68-crore IPO will open on Nov 6 and close on Nov 10. The price band for the IPO is Rs 140–142 apiece. The tentative allotment date is Nov 11 and tentative listing is on Nov 13.
Curis Lifesciences Ltd.'s IPO will open for subscription on Nov 7 and conclude on Nov 11. The tentative listing is on Nov 14 and tentative allotment is on Nov 12. The total worth of the offering is Rs 27.52 crore. The price band for the issue is Rs 120–128 apiece.