IPO Rush: Dalal Street To See Tata Capital, LG Electronics, Among Six Listings; One Mainboard Issue Opens

Midwest Ltd. is the only mainboard offering on Dalal Street this week. The company is set to sell shares worth Rs 451 crore via an initial public offering. The IPO consists of a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 201 crore.

Promoter Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy will offload shares worth Rs 181 crore, while the promoter group Guntaka Ravindra Reddy will sell shares worth Rs 20 crore.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. will be the book-running lead managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar, as per the company's red herring prospectus.

Upon successful completion of raising funds via IPO, the shares will be listed on the BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange.

The company has earmarked Rs 130 crore from the proceeds of the IPO to fund its subsidiary's capital expenditure, as well as about Rs 26 crore for capital expenditure on the purchase of electric dump trucks.

The sum of Rs 56 crore will be used to repay outstanding borrowings, while Rs 3.2 crore will go towards capital expenditure for solar energy integration.