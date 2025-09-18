IPO Pipeline Worth $1 Billion Builds For Used-Car Startups Like CarDekho And Spinny

Some of India’s biggest online vendors of used cars are trimming costs and quitting secondary ventures to prepare for potential stock listings that could raise more than $1 billion combined, according to people familiar with the development.

Three Unicorn startups — CARS24 Services Pvt., CarDekho and Spinny — that buy and sell pre-owned vehicles are in early talks with bankers to assess investor appetite, the people said, asking not to be named as the talks are private. The startups are also assessing restructuring requirements necessary for their businesses to be ready for initial share sales, they said.

These companies are targeting their initial public offerings over the next 12 to 18 months, the people said. Talks are exploratory and none of them have hired advisers yet for drafting documents.

The online used car marketplaces are looking to cash in on the growing investor interest in domestic-focused businesses in India, which has emerged as the third busiest IPO destination in the world this year. Firms in the South Asian nation have raised more than $10 billion through first-time share sales in 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SoftBank Group Corp.-backed CARS24 has carried out a sweeping overhaul of operations over the past year, slashing hundreds of jobs across its non-core units as well as product and tech teams, the people said. The company has also shuttered its enterprise spare-parts venture Inspare and car-servicing business FourDoor, to focus on the mainstay used-car marketplace, they added.