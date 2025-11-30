IPO Pipeline Swells; 2 Dozen Companies Line Up Rs 40,000 Crore Public Offers In Dec-Jan

The IPO momentum shows no signs of slowing, with another two dozen companies, including ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho and Juniper Green Energy, preparing to launch their public issues that could collectively raise nearly Rs 40,000 crore over the next two months, merchant bankers said.

Adding to this robust pipeline are prominent names such as artificial intelligence firm Fractal Analytics, home and sleep solutions brand Wakefit Innovations, technology-led security and surveillance firm Innovatiview India, and hospital chain Park Medi World, they added.

This exceptional pipeline not only reflected the confidence of issuers but also highlighted investors' appetite to seize listing-day gains or back companies with strong long-term growth potential.