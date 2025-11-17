Upcoming IPO: SEBI Approves Confidential DRHP Of Snapdeal Parent AceVector, Two Others

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday approved the confidential pre-filing of AceVector Ltd., Snapdeal's parent company, and offer documents of Silver Consumers Electricals Ltd. and Steel Infra Solutions Co.

The market regulator issued its observations, which means final approval, on the IPO proposals on Nov. 14.

AceVector confidentially filed its initial public offering documents with the SEBI in July.

Beyond Snapdeal, Gurugram-based AceVector operates Unicommerce, a software-as-a-service platform, and Stellar Brands, a consumer brand building firm. Unicommerce went public in 2024, with its IPO significantly oversubscribed by 168.32 times showing huge investor interest.

Founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, AceVector chose the confidential pre-filing route for its IPO. This allows the company to keep the details of its draft red herring prospectus private until later stages, a flexible option increasingly popular among Indian firms managing their IPO plans.