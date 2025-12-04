Business NewsIPOsIPO News Live: Meesho Offer Subscribed 300% On Day Two, GMP Indicates Over 41% Gains
IPO News Live: Meesho Offer Subscribed 300% On Day Two, GMP Indicates Over 41% Gains

All three IPOs were fully subscribed on the first day. Check the latest subscription figures and the GMP here.

04 Dec 2025, 11:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Meesho Vs Vidya Wires Vs Aequs IPO GMP
Shares of all three companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Dec. 10.   (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the issues opening for subscription in the primary market today. These include the likes of e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd., aerospace manufacturing firm Aequs Ltd., and winding and conductivity products manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd.
Vidya Wires IPO Live: Offer Subscribed 4.75 Times On Day 2

While Meesho has been subscribed only 475%, the Vidya Wires IPO was subscribed 4.75 times as of 11:36 a.m. on Thursday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): 0.48 times.

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 5.32 times.

  • Retail investors: 6.92 times.


Aequs IPO Live: Offer Subscribed 5.30 Times On Day 2

While Meesho has been subscribed only 300%, the Aequs IPO was subscribed 5.03 times as of 11:03 a.m. on Thursday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): 0.67 times.

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 6.34 times.

  • Retail investors: 17.26 times.

  • Employee reserved: 9.08 times.


Meesho IPO Live: Offer Subscribed 3.02 Times On Day 2

The Meesho IPO was subscribed 3.02 times as of 11:03 a.m. on Thursday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): 2.13 times.

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 3.23 times.

  • Retail investors: 5.34 times.


Meesho IPO Live: Offer Subscribed 2.89 Times On Day 2

The Meesho IPO was subscribed 2.89 times on Thursday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): 2.13 times.

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 2.94 times.

  • Retail investors: 5.04 times.


Meesho GMP Live: GMP Indicates Over 41% Gains

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Meesho IPO stood at Rs 45 per share. Compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 111, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 156 apiece. Shares of Meesho are expected to list at a 40.54% premium over the issue price.



