IPO News: Brigade Hotel, GNG Electronics Among 10 Issues To Hit Dalal Street This Week

The coming week will feature a vibrant influx of initial public offerings with at least 10 fresh issues and one new listing on the stock exchanges.

The primary markets will be buzzing with four IPOs and one listing in the mainboard segment and six small and medium enterprise IPOs for the week ending July 25.

The mainboard segment will see Shanti Gold International Ltd., GNG Electronics Ltd., Indiqube Spaces Ltd., and Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. open their public issues.

GNG Electronics, and Indiqube Spaces both will open on July 23 while Shanti Gold International and Brigade Hotel will open towards the end of the week.