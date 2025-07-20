IPO News: Brigade Hotel, GNG Electronics Among 10 Issues To Hit Dalal Street This Week
After strong IPO bids, Anthem Biosciences will list on the NSE and BSE on Monday, July 21.
The coming week will feature a vibrant influx of initial public offerings with at least 10 fresh issues and one new listing on the stock exchanges.
The primary markets will be buzzing with four IPOs and one listing in the mainboard segment and six small and medium enterprise IPOs for the week ending July 25.
The mainboard segment will see Shanti Gold International Ltd., GNG Electronics Ltd., Indiqube Spaces Ltd., and Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. open their public issues.
GNG Electronics, and Indiqube Spaces both will open on July 23 while Shanti Gold International and Brigade Hotel will open towards the end of the week.
Indiqube Spaces
IPO opens: July 23
IPO closes: July 25
Issue size: Rs 700 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 650 crore
Offer for sale: Rs 50 crore
Tentative allotment date: July 28
Tentative listing date: July 30
Face value: Rs 1 per share
Incorporated in 2015, Indiqube Spaces provides managed, sustainable, and tech-driven workplace solutions, aiming to transform the traditional office experience for modern businesses.
The company offers diverse workplace solutions, including corporate hubs and branch offices, enhancing employee experience with interiors, amenities, and services.
The company integrates asset renovation, customized models, and B2B/B2C value-added services, offering comprehensive workspace solutions with plug-and-play offices for clients and employees.
GNG Electronics
IPO opens: July 23
IPO closes: July 25
Issue size: Rs 460.43 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 400 crore
Offer for sale: Rs 60.44 crore
Tentative allotment date: July 28
Tentative listing date: July 30
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
About GNG Electronics
Incorporated in 2006, GNG Electronics Limited offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops and ICT Devices, both globally and in India. The company has a significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE.
The company operate under the brand “Electronics Bazaar”, offering sourcing to refurbishment to sales to after– sale services and providing warranty.
The company offers other value–added services such as ITAD and e – waste management services, warranties, doorstep service, on-site installation, flexible pay options, easy upgrades, assured buyback programmes and buyback programmes for refurbished ICT Devices.
Brigade Hotel Ventures
IPO opens: July 24
IPO closes: July 28
Issue size: Rs 759.60 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 759.60 crore
Tentative allotment date: July 29
Tentative listing date: July 31
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
About Brigade Hotel
Brigade Hotel Ventures is the owner and developer of hotels in key cities in India, primarily across South India. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BEL, which is one of the leading Indian real estate developers in India.
The company owns chain-affiliated hotels and rooms in South India (comprising the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and the Union territories Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Pondicherry) among major private hotel asset owners (i.e., owning at least 500 rooms pan India) as of June 30, 2024.
The hotels provide a comprehensive customer experience, including fine dining and specialty restaurants, venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (“MICE”), lounges, swimming pools, outdoor spaces, spas, and gymnasiums.
Shanti Gold International
IPO opens: July 25
IPO closes: July 29
Issue size (no. of shares): 1.81 crore shares
Fresh issue: Rs 1.81 crore shares
Tentative allotment date: July 28
Tentative listing date: July 30
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
About Shanti Gold International
Incorporated in 2003, Shanti Gold International Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. The company manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, specialising in design and production.
The company offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed jewelry, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and sets, suitable for special occasions, weddings, festive events, and daily wear at various price points.
The company has an in-house manufacturing setup for design, production, and packaging, ensuring quality control. It uses advanced machines and outsourced labour for tasks like manual stone setting, ensuring precision and craftsmanship.
IPOs This Week
Companies To Make Market Debut
Anthem Biosciences Ltd. is the only mainboard company being listed next week. The listing date is July 21 on the NSE and BSE. The IPO had received strong response.
Among the SMEs Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd. is set to get listed on the same day.