IPO Market Split: QIBs Dominate Mainboard, Retail Investors Drive SME Listings In August

The month of August 2025 witnessed a sharp divergence in India’s primary market trends, with qualified institutional buyers consolidating their dominance in mainboard offerings, while retail investors increasingly steered momentum in small and medium enterprise listings, revealed NSE's Market Pulse report.

The share of QIBs in mainboard IPO allocations rose to 57% in August, up from 51% in July, as per the report. Retail individual investors moderated slightly to 28.5% from 29.2%, while non-institutional Investors edged higher.

In contrast, SME listings on the NSE Emerge platform saw a more retail-driven profile. RIIs’ allocation jumped to 37.8% in August from 34.6% a month earlier, while NIIs also improved their share to 21.3% in comparison to 18.7% in July. Meanwhile, QIB participation eased to 35.3%, compared with 39.5% in July, signalling a more balanced mix of investor categories in the SME segment.