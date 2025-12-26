IPO Mania 2.0: India's Primary Market Transitions From Startup Winter To Selective Spring

India’s IPO market in 2025 marked a decisive turn from the startup winter to a selective spring, with investors rewarding quality and sectoral leadership even as exuberance cooled in pockets.

Fundraising hit fresh highs, led primarily by healthcare, technology and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which emerged as the biggest contributors to new listings this year, according to Motilal Oswal.

Indian companies raised around Rs 1.95 lakh crore through more than 365 IPOs in 2025, surpassing the previous year’s record of Rs 1.90 lakh crore from 336 issues. Taken together, 2024 and 2025 mobilised nearly Rs 3.8 lakh crore across more than 700 IPOs, making this one of the most active stretches ever for India’s primary markets.