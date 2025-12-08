IPO GMP: Wakefit vs Corona Remedies – Grey Market Trends On Day 1 Of Subscription

The latest GMP for Corona Remedies IPO stood at Rs 290 per share on Monday, December 8. The GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 1,352 per share at a potential premium of 27.31% over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 1,062 apiece.

Corona Remedies Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures and markets products across multiple therapeutic segments. The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares.

The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share. A single lot size for the IPO comprises 14 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,868 per application based on the upper end of the issue price.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar, while JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO.