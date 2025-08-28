⁠IPO GMP Today: Vikran Engineering, Anlon Healthcare; Day 2 Subscription Status And Grey Market Premium

The latest GMP for Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 5 on August 28. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 91, the stock is projected to be listed at Rs 96 apiece. This translates into an expected listing gain of about 5.49% per share.

The IPO was subscribed 2.26 times as of 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, as per the NSE data. The public offer attracted bids for 3,00,53,820 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.

IPO Details:

Issue Type: Book-built issue

Issue Size: Rs 121.03 crore.

Offer Details: Fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares

Price Band: Rs 86 and Rs 91 per share.

Lot Size: 164 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,104 for retail investors.

Allotment Date: September 1

Listing Date: September 3

Founded in 2013, Anlon Healthcare Ltd. operates in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, specialising in the production of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These products serve as components for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care items and animal health products.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP Data as per InvestorGain.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.