IPO GMP Today: Vikran Engineering, Anlon Healthcare; Day 2 Subscription Status And Grey Market Premium
Investors can expect an estimated gain of up to 13% when the shares list on the stock market next week.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Anlon Healthcare Ltd., which opened for subscription on August 26, were fully booked on their opening day. The mainboard IPOs will remain open for bidding until August 29.
With the second day of bidding now underway, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP), subscription status for the IPOs of Vikran Engineering Ltd. and Anlon Healthcare Ltd.
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP And Subscription Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Vikran Engineering IPO stood at Rs 13 on August 28. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 97 apiece, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 110 per share. This implies an expected listing gain of about 13.40% per share.
The IPO was subscribed 3.45 times as of 10:48 a.m. on Thursday, as per the NSE data. The mainboard issue received bids for 20,26,93,104 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer.
IPO Details:
Issue Type: Book-built issue
Issue Size: Rs 772 crore.
Offer Details: Fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 53 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 51 crore.
Price Band: Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share.
Lot Size: 148 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,356 for retail investors.
Allotment Date: September 1
Listing Date: September 3
Vikran Engineering Ltd., founded in 2008, is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Its portfolio includes projects in underground water distribution, surface water extraction, overhead tanks and distribution networks.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP And Subscription Today
The latest GMP for Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 5 on August 28. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 91, the stock is projected to be listed at Rs 96 apiece. This translates into an expected listing gain of about 5.49% per share.
The IPO was subscribed 2.26 times as of 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, as per the NSE data. The public offer attracted bids for 3,00,53,820 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer.
IPO Details:
Issue Type: Book-built issue
Issue Size: Rs 121.03 crore.
Offer Details: Fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares
Price Band: Rs 86 and Rs 91 per share.
Lot Size: 164 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,104 for retail investors.
Allotment Date: September 1
Listing Date: September 3
Founded in 2013, Anlon Healthcare Ltd. operates in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, specialising in the production of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These products serve as components for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care items and animal health products.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP Data as per InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.