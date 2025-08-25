IPO GMP Today: Vikram Solar Vs Patel Retail vs Shreeji Shipping Vs Gem Aromatics — Check Latest Trends
All four mainboard issues will be listed on the stock market this week.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics and Shreeji Shipping Global will debut on the stock market this week. All eyes are on their respective grey market premiums (GMP). The allotment status for all four IPOs was finalised on Friday.
Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.
Vikram Solar IPO GMP
The GMP for the Vikram Solar IPO stood at Rs 41 as of 8:30 a.m. on August 25, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 373 apiece, at a premium of 12.35% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
Shares of Vikram Solar Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26.
The IPO for Vikram Solar was subscribed 54.63 times.
The Vikram Solar IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,079.37 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 4.52 crore shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares aggregating to Rs 579.37 crore. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 315 and Rs 332 per share.
The company is one of the leading manufacturers of solar panels in India.
Patel Retail IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Patel Retail IPO stood at Rs 48 as of 8:30 a.m. on August 25. This indicates a listing price of Rs 303 per share at a premium of 18.82% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Shares of Patel Retail Ltd. will be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26.
The Patel Retail IPO was subscribed 95.70 times
The Patel Retail IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 242.76 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 217.21 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 25.55 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.
Patel Retail is a retail supermarket chain with a primary focus on tier-III cities and suburban areas.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP
The GMP for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO was Rs 33 as of 8:30 a.m. on August 25. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 286 apiece, at a premium of 13.49% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26.
The IPO for Shreeji Shipping Global was subscribed 58.1 times.
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is a book build issue of Rs 410.71 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares worth Rs 410.71 crore. The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share.
The company is in the business of providing shipping and logistics solutions.
Gem Aromatics IPO GMP
The latest GMP for the Gem Aromatics IPO stood at Rs 28 as of 8:30 a.m. on August 25. It indicates a listing price of Rs 353 apiece at a premium of 8.62% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Shares of Gem Aromatics Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26.
The Gem Aromatics IPO was subscribed 30.27 times.
The Gem Aromatics IPO is a book build issue of Rs 451.25 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 276.25 crore. The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share.
The company manufactures products such as essential oils and aroma chemicals. Its products are used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.