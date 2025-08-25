IPO GMP Today: Vikram Solar Vs Patel Retail vs Shreeji Shipping Vs Gem Aromatics — Check Latest Trends

The GMP for the Vikram Solar IPO stood at Rs 41 as of 8:30 a.m. on August 25, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 373 apiece, at a premium of 12.35% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.

Shares of Vikram Solar Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26.

The IPO for Vikram Solar was subscribed 54.63 times.

The Vikram Solar IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,079.37 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 4.52 crore shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares aggregating to Rs 579.37 crore. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 315 and Rs 332 per share.

The company is one of the leading manufacturers of solar panels in India.