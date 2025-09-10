IPO GMP Today: Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House Of Mangalsutra; Check Grey Market Trends

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Urban Company IPO stood at Rs 38 per share as of 11 a.m. on September 10. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 141 apiece, a premium of 36.89% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

Urban Company IPO was subscribed 0.83 times as of 11:27 a.m. on the first day of bidding on September 10. The IPO received bids for 8,85,21,050 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares offered.

The Urban Company IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 1,900 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares, amounting to Rs 472 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares, worth Rs 1,428 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 15. Shares of Urban Company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 17.

Urban Company runs a digital marketplace that offers home and beauty services.