IPO GMP Today: Tenneco Clean Air vs Fujiyama Power – Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The grey market premiums (GMPs) of two ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs), Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. and Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd., remain in focus as investors look to participate in the IPOs as subscription draws to a close.

The Tenneco Clean Air IPO, which opened for bidding on November 12, will conclude its subscription process today, whereas the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will conclude its subscription on November 17.

The Tenneco Clean Air India IPO was subscribed 5 times so far, whereas the mainboard offer of Fujiyama Power Systems was subscribed 0.12 times on Friday.

As the subscription progresses, grey market trends provide an early indication of investor sentiment and expected listing performance for active mainboard issues.

Here’s what the latest GMP figures suggest for these IPOs.