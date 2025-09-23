IPO GMP Today: Solarworld Energy Solutions vs Jaro Institute — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
The GMP for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO stood at Rs 65 per share as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Solarworld Energy Solutions and Jaro Institute opened on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Amid the ongoing subscription, grey market traders are focusing on these IPOs. Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.
Solarworld Energy Solutions GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO stood at Rs 65 per share as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 416 apiece at a premium of 18.52% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 490 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 333 and Rs 351 per share.
The subscription window for the IPO is open from Sept. 23 to close on Sept. 25.
Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 26. Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 30.
Solarworld Energy Solutions provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for setting up solar projects. It is also a manufacturer of solar modules with an annual capacity of 1.8 GW.
Jaro Institute IPO GMP
The GMP for the Jaro Institute IPO stood at Rs 130 per share as of 12:29 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 1,020 apiece, at a premium of 14.61% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
The Jaro Institute IPO is a book build issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 19 lakh shares amounting to Rs 170 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31 lakh shares worth Rs 280 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 846 and Rs 890 per share.
Investors can bid for shares in the IPO from Sept. 23-25. The allotment of shares is proposed to be done on Sept. 26. Shares of Jaro Institute are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 30.
Jaro Institute is an edtech company that offers higher education solutions. It was founded in 2009.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.