IPO GMP Today: Solarworld Energy Solutions vs Jaro Institute — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO stood at Rs 65 per share as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. It indicates a listing price of Rs 416 apiece at a premium of 18.52% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 490 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 333 and Rs 351 per share.

The subscription window for the IPO is open from Sept. 23 to close on Sept. 25.

Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 26. Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 30.

Solarworld Energy Solutions provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for setting up solar projects. It is also a manufacturer of solar modules with an annual capacity of 1.8 GW.