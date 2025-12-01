IPO GMP Today: Ravelcare, Invicta Diagnostic, Astron Multigrain Among 5 SME IPOs Launched Today
The current GMP for the unlisted shares of Ravelcare, Invicta Diagnostic, Astron Multigrain, Clear Secured Services, and Speb Adhesives indicates potential gains of up to 31%.
The week is expected to keep primary market investors busy with several companies scheduled to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). This includes the launch of five SME IPOs on Monday alone, which has heightened investor interest in trading.
The IPOs opening for subscription on December 1 include the SME issues of Astron Multigrain Ltd., Invicta Diagnostic Ltd., Speb Adhesives Ltd., Clear Secured Services Ltd. and Ravelcare Ltd. These SME issues are likely to see strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Ahead of the launch, investors are closely watching grey market premiums for these IPOs to gauge broader market sentiment.
Astron Multigrain Ltd. IPO GMP
The latest GMP for Astron Multigrain’s SME IPO stood at Rs 12 on December 1. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 63 per share. Compared to the issue price, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 75 per share. This reflects an expected gain of 19.05% over the IPO price.
Astron Multigrain IPO is a fixed-price issue of Rs 18.4 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares valued at Rs 14.74 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.06 crore shares. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 63 per share. A single lot size for each application consists of 2,000 shares.
Invicta Diagnostic IPO GMP
The latest GMP for Invicta Diagnostic IPO stood at Rs 0 on December 1. This means the IPO will likely list at its upper price band cap of Rs 85, based on the current GMP trends, suggesting a neutral market response ahead of listing.
The Invicta Diagnostic IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 28.12 crores. The SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 80–Rs 85 per share. The IPO comprises a single lot size of 1,600 shares.
Speb Adhesives Ltd. IPO GMP
Similarly, a neutral market response is seen for Speb Adhesives’ SME IPO ahead of its launch. With the GMP at Rs 0, the estimated listing price remains Rs 56 per share, which is the price cap. This shows an expected 0% gain or loss of for investors.
Speb Adhesives IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 33.73 crore. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 52–Rs 56 per share. The lot size is 2,000 shares.
Clear Secured Services IPO GMP
The latest GMP for Clear Secured Services stood at Rs 10 on December 1. With a price band of Rs 132, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 142 per share. This suggests an expected gain of 7.58% for investors at listing.
Clear Secured IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 85.6 crore. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 125–Rs 132 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 1,000 shares.
Ravelcare Ltd. IPO GMP
The latest GMP for Ravelcare IPO stood at Rs 40 on December 1. With an upper price band of Rs 130, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 170 per share. This means that investors can expect a potential gain of 30.77% at listing.
Ravelcare IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 24.1 crore. The SME issue is entirely a fresh issuance of 0.19 crore shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 123–Rs 130 per share. The lot size comprises 1,000 shares.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.
Important Dates
All five IPOs will remain open for subscription from December 1 to December 3. The companies are scheduled to finalise share allotment for their IPOs on December 4. Refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts will be initiated on December 5.
Shares of all five companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on either the NSE SME or the BSE SME platform on December 8.