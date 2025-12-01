IPO GMP Today: Ravelcare, Invicta Diagnostic, Astron Multigrain Among 5 SME IPOs Launched Today

The week is expected to keep primary market investors busy with several companies scheduled to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). This includes the launch of five SME IPOs on Monday alone, which has heightened investor interest in trading.

The IPOs opening for subscription on December 1 include the SME issues of Astron Multigrain Ltd., Invicta Diagnostic Ltd., Speb Adhesives Ltd., Clear Secured Services Ltd. and Ravelcare Ltd. These SME issues are likely to see strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Ahead of the launch, investors are closely watching grey market premiums for these IPOs to gauge broader market sentiment.