IPO GMP Today: Pine Labs vs PhysicsWallah vs Emmvee Photovoltaic Power — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
While shares of Pine Labs will be listed on the BSE and NSE this week, the shares of the other two companies will be listed next week.
The subscription window for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Pine Labs, PhysicsWallah and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power will close this week.
While the Pine Labs IPO is ongoing, the other two mainboard IPOs will open for subscription on Nov. 11. Grey market traders are currently focused on these three IPOs.
Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.
Pine Labs IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Pine Labs IPO stood at Rs 4 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. It indicates a listing price of Rs 225 apiece at a premium of 1.81% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The IPO opened for bidding on Nov. 7. The subscription window will close on Nov. 11.
The Pine Labs IPO was subscribed 0.13 times on the first day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 1,29,03,195 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares offered.
The Pine Labs IPO is a book build issue of Rs 3,899.91 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,819.91 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Nov. 12. Shares of Pine Labs will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 14.
Pine Labs offers payment solutions such as point-of-sale systems.
PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the PhysicsWallah IPO stood at Rs 4 per share as of 6:58 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 113 apiece, at a premium of 3.67% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from Nov. 11-13.
The PhysicsWallah IPO is a book build issue of Rs 3,480 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an OFS of 3.49 crore shares, aggregating Rs 380 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share.
The company is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Nov. 14. Shares of PhysicsWallah are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 18.
PhysicsWallah is an edtech company that provides coaching for various important entrance exams in the country.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO stood at Rs 20 as of 6:58 a.m. on Nov. 10. It indicates a listing price of Rs 237 apiece at a premium of 9.22% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The subscription window for the IPO will be open from Nov. 11-13.
The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,900 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 9.88 crore shares worth Rs 2,143.86 crore and an OFS of 3.48 crore shares, amounting to Rs 756.14 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 206 and Rs 217 per share.
Allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Nov. 14. Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 18.
The company is a manufacturer of solar cells and modules.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.