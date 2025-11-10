IPO GMP Today: Pine Labs vs PhysicsWallah vs Emmvee Photovoltaic Power — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Pine Labs IPO stood at Rs 4 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. It indicates a listing price of Rs 225 apiece at a premium of 1.81% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The IPO opened for bidding on Nov. 7. The subscription window will close on Nov. 11.

The Pine Labs IPO was subscribed 0.13 times on the first day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 1,29,03,195 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares offered.

The Pine Labs IPO is a book build issue of Rs 3,899.91 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,819.91 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share.

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Nov. 12. Shares of Pine Labs will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 14.

Pine Labs offers payment solutions such as point-of-sale systems.