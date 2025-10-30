IPO GMP Today: Orkla India vs Studds Accessories — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

Orkla India Ltd. has announced an IPO worth Rs 1,667.54 crore. It is entirely an offer for sale of 2.28 crore shares. The price band for this IPO has been set at Rs 695-Rs 730 per share.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by applying for a minimum of one lot of 20 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,600 at the upper price. Non-institutional investors can apply for a minimum of 280 shares, costing Rs 2,04,400 at the upper end. Qualified institutional buyers need to apply for a minimum of 1,380 shares, costing Rs 10,07,400 at the upper price end. ICICI Securities is the lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar for this IPO.

The IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday and will conclude on Friday. The allotment of shares will likely be finalised by Nov. 3 and the listing is anticipated on NSE and BSE on Nov. 6.

On day 1 of launch, Orkla India Ltd. IPO’s QIB segment (excluding anchor investors) was largely undersubscribed at 0.02 times, with 80,280 shares bid against 45.62 lakh offered. The NII segment was fully subscribed at 1.53 times, with 52.20 lakh shares bid against 34.22 lakh offered.

Retail investors showed subdued interest at 0.90 times, with 71.58 lakh shares bid against 79.85 lakh offered. Employees showed strong demand at 3.27 times. Overall, the IPO was 0.78 times subscribed, with 1.25 crore shares bid against 1.6 crore shares offered.